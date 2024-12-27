© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Arizona Western men's soccer alum drafted by Inter Miami CF

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published December 27, 2024 at 4:43 PM MST
Arizona Western College men's soccer alum Michael Appiah has been drafted by Inter Miami CF of the MLS.
A former Arizona Western College men's soccer player is about to make the jump from playing in Yuma to playing alongside the great Lionel Messi.

AWC Matadors athletics officials announced that alum Michael Appiah was selected in the third round of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft by Inter Miami CF after finishing his collegiate career at Florida International University.

Officials said Appiah led AWC to the school's first-ever NJCAA Division I Men's Soccer championship final in 2021, playing in 33 career games over two seasons for Arizona Western.

Appiah was honored as an NJCAA DI Men's Soccer All-American.
After AWC, Appiah transferred to Multnomah University in Portland where he was named an NAIA All-American as a sophomore.

AWC officials said Appiah transferred to the NCAA Division I level, signing with Florida International where the Ghana native played in 21 games.

If he makes the final Inter Miami roster, Appiah would join Messi, the Argentina legend. Good luck Michael!
News
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón
