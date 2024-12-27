Arizona Western men's soccer alum drafted by Inter Miami CF

A former Arizona Western College men's soccer player is about to make the jump from playing in Yuma to playing alongside the great Lionel Messi.

AWC Matadors athletics officials announced that alum Michael Appiah was selected in the third round of the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) SuperDraft by Inter Miami CF after finishing his collegiate career at Florida International University.

Officials said Appiah led AWC to the school's first-ever NJCAA Division I Men's Soccer championship final in 2021, playing in 33 career games over two seasons for Arizona Western.

Appiah was honored as an NJCAA DI Men's Soccer All-American.

After AWC, Appiah transferred to Multnomah University in Portland where he was named an NAIA All-American as a sophomore.

AWC officials said Appiah transferred to the NCAA Division I level, signing with Florida International where the Ghana native played in 21 games.

If he makes the final Inter Miami roster, Appiah would join Messi, the Argentina legend. Good luck Michael!