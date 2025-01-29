CBP Officers at San Luis Foil Multiple Smuggling Attempts

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the San Luis Port of Entry intercepted several smuggling attempts over the weekend, seizing drugs, weapons, currency, and ammunition.

On January 24, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen driving a Jeep SUV was found attempting to smuggle 2,000 rounds of ammunition concealed beneath the vehicle's seats.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection CBP officers discovered a loaded .40 caliber pistol, 13 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, and 100 rounds of .22 mm ammunition concealed within the center console of the vehicle.

The following day, officers discovered over 70 pounds of fentanyl hidden in a Volkswagen sedan driven by an 18-year-old U.S. citizen. The drugs, valued at over $600,000, included both white fentanyl powder and blue fentanyl pills.

On January 26, a 49-year-old U.S. citizen in a Jeep was found with methamphetamine and a loaded .40 caliber handgun, along with various rounds of ammunition.

Later that night, two women attempting to exit the U.S. were found with large amounts of undeclared currency concealed on their persons—$22,363 and $56,063, respectively.

CBP seized the drugs, firearms, currency, and vehicles, and the individuals were handed over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis, praised the efforts of CBP officers, highlighting their commitment to border security.

