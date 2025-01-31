Douglas City Council Declares State of Emergency Over Border Policy Changes

In a contentious 3-2 vote, the Douglas City Council declared a state of emergency Wednesday night in response to executive orders from President Donald Trump related to border and immigration policies.

The proclamation, which cites concerns over potential revenue loss for the town’s government and local businesses, underscores growing fears about the financial impact of federal actions on the border city.

The declaration warns that local resources may be stretched thin, especially as the city anticipates increased costs to assist the federal government in implementing the new policies.

The move comes as local leaders express anxiety over the possible economic consequences of the administration’s decisions on the community, which relies heavily on cross-border trade and tourism.

Councilmembers Ray Shelton and Richard Acosta voted against the emergency declaration, questioning its timing and the urgency behind the measure. Shelton argued that constituents had voiced concerns over the declaration potentially creating a false sense of emergency. "If we do this, it's going to show that we're in an emergency when there's no emergency," Shelton told The Arizona Republic.

Acosta echoed similar sentiments, suggesting that the timing of the declaration was premature. “Why is Douglas declaring an emergency? It almost seems like Douglas is going against the administration right now,” he said.

Despite the opposition, the majority of the council voted in favor of the declaration, signaling a growing unease about the potential ripple effects of the federal government’s policy changes on the city’s economy and daily life.

The debate is expected to continue as city officials and residents alike monitor the situation, hoping for clarity on how federal policies will affect this critical border community.