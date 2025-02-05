Education advocates respond to possible immigration raids in Arizona schools

Arizona's largest high school district has stated it will not voluntarily help the Trump administration with its immigration promises by declaring itself a "safe zone" for all students, regardless of citizenship status.

The Phoenix Union High School District also announced it will conduct a series of "Know Your Rights" workshops for students and families. Data show about one in nine children in the state live with at least one undocumented family member.

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director and CEO for the social welfare group MomsRising, said they are hearing from parents and students around the country who said Trump's directives are inciting real fear for children and families, posing serious consequences.

"A terrified child in a classroom full of fearful children can't learn or thrive, and that creating a climate of fear at schools harms every child," Rowe-Finkbeiner emphasized. "We will demand that our government acts humanely and with compassion."

Rowe-Finkbeiner pointed out her organization has successfully worked with teachers to defeat book bans as well as supporting the need for civil and LGBTQ+ rights education in schools. She argued the immigration fight will be no different. Advocates also reminded people all children, regardless of immigration status, have the right to equal access to education, which, through the Family and Education Rights and Privacy Act, cannot be taken away.

Gaby Pacheco, president and CEO of TheDream.US, a national scholarship fund for undocumented students, said the stress children are facing today is what she called "unimaginable." She stressed the constant threats of raids at schools and the scare tactics being used are horrifying and inhumane but now is not the time to for people to back down.

"Immigrants are the easiest group to blame, the last ones to help and the first to be discarded," Pacheco contended. "We've seen it time and time again, and yet our children -- our immigrant children -- continue to dream."

President Donald Trump's border czar Tom Homan has said any potential raids on schools would be assessed on what he called a "case-by-case basis," and determined based on national security or public safety threats.