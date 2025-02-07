ADOT finishes widening project on US 95 in Yuma

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has successfully completed a $23.9 million project to expand US 95’s capacity between Yuma and the Yuma Proving Ground, the region's largest civilian employer.

The project upgraded about three miles of US 95, extending from Rifle Range Road to the Wellton-Mohawk Canal bridge. This section now features two lanes in each direction, along with a new center turn lane. A new bridge was also constructed over the canal.

Part of the funding for this project came from a $13.3 million U.S. Department of Defense grant under its Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program. This competitive grant supports improvements in community infrastructure that help sustain military installations.

In addition, ADOT completed a related project in 2022, widening 3.6 miles of US 95 between Avenue 9E and Fortuna Wash. To minimize disruption, ADOT divided the project into two phases, reducing delays for agricultural users and neighboring urban and military areas.