Mexican long-nosed bat makes appearance in Arizona

By Alex Gonzalez

An endangered bat species has been detected in southeastern Arizona.

Researchers say the discovery of the Mexican long-nosed bat in the Grand Canyon State expands the known range of these animals. They're important pollinators for desert plants such as columnar cactus and agave.

Kristen Lear, program director for Bat Conservation International's agave restoration program, said knowing that this endangered species has been found in Arizona opens up new avenues for research and conservation.

"Some of the work for the conservation of the species for the Mexican long-nosed bat are really two things," she said. "One is roost protection, finding the caves, the mines or wherever this bat is roosting along their migratory route and protecting those roosts. And then the second aspect is maintaining healthy foraging habitat."

Lear said the discovery of the tiny bat was made possible as project participants collected what's known as environmental DNA, or eDNA, by swabbing hummingbird feeders that bats also feed on. When bats feed, they leave traces of DNA behind through their saliva, which can then be analyzed.

As bats continue to struggle to survive because of disease and habitat loss, Lear said, it is important to study them using non-invasive methods.

Mexican long-nosed bats migrate annually from south-central Mexico to the southwestern United States, spending the summer months in southwest Texas and also in the bootheel of New Mexico. However, Lear said the bats' appearance in the Grand Canyon State could be a sign of the impacts climate change could be having on migratory practices.

"We're seeing more bat species using the edge of their ranges in areas that they aren't usually found," she said, "and so that could be what is happening here, is that climate change modeling with the agave plants, that are their food source, all of the modeling shows that that area is actually going to become more important for these bats in the future."

Lear said surveys have also increased in recent years, and it is possible the Mexican long-nosed bat has been in southeastern Arizona in low numbers but simply hadn't been detected yet. She said she wants to encourage Arizonans to plant native night-blooming plants, which attract insects for insectivorous bats to eat and agaves for nectar-feeding species, such as the Mexican long-nosed bat.

