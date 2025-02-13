AARP AZ cautions people about romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day

By Alex Gonzalez

Valentine's Day is this Friday and AARP Arizona wants to caution Arizonans to be careful with who they are talking to online.

The National Retail Federation estimated more than 50% of consumers will spend more than $27 billion on the holiday.

Dawn Alexander, communications analyst for AARP Arizona, does not want people to fall victim to "romance scams." She explained the scams start online through social media or dating apps. Scammers often target people who have gone through some sort of hardship and are in search of companionship.

"The problem is that once you engage with them, then it is going to move really, really fast," Alexander pointed out. "The red flags are you never want to give money to people, they're going to tell you that they're in the states and that they need help, they're going to tell you how much they want to be with you and how much they love you. They won't stop until you're able to give them money."

Alexander acknowledged many times, people feel embarrassed and shameful once they realize they have fallen victim to a romance scam. But she added it is important to report incidents to local authorities, because if it goes unreported, law enforcement officers and policymakers will not know it is a problem. She advised if you're in doubt about a situation give the free AARP Fraud Watch Network a call at 877-908-3360.

Alexander considers technology a blessing and a curse. She noted while the internet, social media and now artificial intelligence have all facilitated connecting with others, there are bad actors out there taking advantage of it.

"These scammers are reaching out to people and using it to a disadvantage on people and really taking advantage of their weaknesses," Alexander emphasized.

It is also tax season, and people have started to receive fraudulent text messages claiming they are eligible for a $1,400 stimulus check. Alexander said the text messages normally include a link that looks like the IRS website but clicking on it could put your personal and financial information at risk.

"You know your instinct is curiosity," Alexander observed. "Curiosity killed the cat, you want to know what that said, but if you don't know who that is, don't open those. Because if you click on that link you're going to become very susceptible to a scam."