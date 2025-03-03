Arizona Recognizes Problem Gambling Awareness Month

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG), Division of Problem Gambling (DPG), in partnership with the National Council of Problem Gambling (NCPG), has designated March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Now in its 22nd year, the campaign highlights problem gambling as a serious but often misunderstood mental health issue.

The 2025 theme, “Seeking Understanding,” aims to foster awareness, empathy, and access to support.

Governor Katie Hobbs emphasized the importance of addressing problem gambling, stating, “Problem gambling impacts thousands of Arizonans. I am committed to ensuring those struggling have access to the resources they need.”

Problem gambling affects millions nationwide, with 2.5 million U.S. adults experiencing severe gambling problems and up to 8 million facing moderate issues.

In fiscal year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024), Arizona’s DPG:

Trained clinical providers.

Connected 992 individuals to treatment.

Allocated $1.3 million for treatment programs.

DPG also manages the self-exclusion program for event wagering & fantasy sports (EWFS), allowing individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves.

In FY2024, 519 new self-exclusions were recorded, bringing the total to 2,230 statewide.

ADG and its partners encourage Arizonans to seek education, support, and treatment. For confidential help, visit the Arizona Division of Problem Gambling website or call 1-800-NEXT-STEP.