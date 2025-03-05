Arizona Approves Advanced Water Purification to Secure Sustainable Water Supply

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) is pleased to announce that the Governor’s Regulatory Review Council (GRRC) has approved the state’s Advanced Water Purification (AWP) rules, marking a major milestone in securing Arizona’s long-term water resilience. This approval makes the AWP rules effective, establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework that ensures the safe and reliable purification of treated water for potable use while supporting a sustainable water supply for communities statewide.

With GRRC’s approval and the subsequent filing with the Arizona Secretary of State, the rules are effective, allowing Arizona cities and water providers the ability to apply for an AWP permit. This development provides a crucial tool for managing water resources amid ongoing drought conditions and increasing demand.

“This is a landmark achievement for Arizona’s water security,” said ADEQ Director Karen Peters. “Advanced Water Purification provides a cutting-edge solution to support growing communities, safeguard public health, and maximize our state’s water resources.”

The AWP regulatory program was built to provide flexibility to applicants and permittees, while, at the same time, requiring rigorous safeguards to protect public health. Important safeguarding requirements built into the program rules include:

Initial Source Water Characterization (initially identifying all problem constituents in the treated wastewater source)



Pathogen Control (mandatory removal well above the 99 percentile)

Site-specific or custom Chemical Control (a robust and apt approach based on the Initial Source Water Characterization)

Enhanced Source Control (Chemical Control at the pollutant’s source, if necessary)

Rigorous Minimum Design Criteria (tailored to the findings of the Initial Source Water Characterization)

“As water challenges grow, many local municipal water providers must boost their water supplies and strengthen long-term water security. Advanced Water Purification is a viable near-term solution to ensure safe, reliable drinking water, which is crucial for Arizona’s water future,” stated Arizona Municipal Water Users Association (AMWUA) Executive Director Warren Tenney.

GRRC’s approval follows an extensive public engagement process, including stakeholder input and technical reviews, ensuring that Arizona’s AWP rules reflect the highest standards in water treatment. The new rule outlines the technical and operational requirements for AWP systems, drawing on best practices, input from the ADEQ-formed external Technical Advisory Group, and feedback on both ADEQ’s AWP Proposed Program Roadmap and Rule.

Phoenix and Scottsdale, two of Arizona’s largest cities, have been actively involved in developing and supporting the AWP rule.

“We welcome this critical step in the broad standardization of Advanced Water Purification (AWP) here in Arizona and look forward to working with all the partners involved in this process,” said Kevin Rose, acting Water Services Director for the City of Scottsdale.

“Water reliability is the foundation of a thriving community, and the approval of these rules paves the way for new opportunities to strengthen our supply,” said Phoenix Water Services Director Troy Hayes. “Phoenix is prepared to integrate advanced water purification into our long-term strategy, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and resilience.”

The AWP rule took effect on March 4, 2025, the same day as the GRRC approval and ADEQ’s filing of the rule with the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State will be publishing the final rule in the Arizona Administrative Register in the coming weeks and codifying the rules in the Arizona Administrative Code thereafter. ADEQ will continue working closely with municipalities, water providers, and stakeholders to support implementation of AWP projects.