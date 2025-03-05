Kelly Statement on Trump's Joint Address to Congress

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released the following statement after attending President Donald Trump’s Joint Address to Congress Tuesday night:

“Arizonans are struggling right now with high prices at the grocery store and at the gas pump, and President Trump’s response is to give huge tax breaks to rich people on the backs of hard-working Americans.

“President Trump didn’t explain how he’ll make it easier for working people to get ahead, instead he doubled down on tariffs that are going to jack up prices even further and kill Arizona jobs.

“He said he’d get rid of the bipartisan CHIPS Act which has created thousands of great-paying jobs in Arizona.

“Tonight, we heard more excuses and no real plan to lower costs for families.”