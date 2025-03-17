Data: Lack of opportunity pushes rural Gen Zers in AZ out of their communities

By Alex Gonzalez

New research finds that less than half of rural Gen Zers believe they can find a good job in their communities.

According to U.S. Census data, despite Arizona being largely made up of rural counties, most Arizonans live in the two most populous ones - Pima and Maricopa.

Zach Hrynowski is a senior education researcher with Gallup.

They partnered with the Walton Family Foundation in November to examine why so many young folks feel the need or want to relocate in search of better educational and professional opportunities.

Hrynowski added that while rural Gen Zers are not uniquely likely to move compared to their urban peers, they often face limited access to certain opportunities.

"Possibly contrary to some of the narratives that were out at the time, we did not see any indication that they wanted to move away in large swaths," said Hrynowski. "What we did notice was that there were factors about the community that would influence, one way or the other, whether a young person wanted to move."

Hrynowski said the bottom line is that rural communities struggle in providing the availability of career and educational opportunities for young adults.

But in contrast to their urban peers, when rural Gen Zers consider moving, they're more likely to stay within their home state or region.

Hrynowski said that demonstrates community ties that are strong and important.

Hrynowski said he realizes that while rural young people face their own set of challenges, so do rural communities.

He said investments in towns and smaller cities require funding and what he calls "discretionary efforts."

He noted that smaller, rural schools are often left grappling with fewer resources - and have less of an ability to offer a wide range of classes.

"Either because of enrollment numbers, or the availability of teachers to teach maybe a cutting-edge course on technology that would help people go into a semiconductor industry - which is one of these really fast-growing industries" said Hrynowski. "If you are a rural community that doesn't have that, you might be questioning 'Is the juice worth the squeeze? Should we be directing resources towards these programs?'"

Hrynowski said that answer will vary depending on the community and its needs.

But he warned that if rural America doesn't make an effort to keep their talent, it could experience what has been termed "brain drain."

That is when skilled young people that would otherwise reinvest into their community leave and take their talents elsewhere.