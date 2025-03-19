Arizona Executes Aaron Gunches for 2002 Murder

PHOENIX, March 19, 2025 — The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (ADCRR) carried out the execution of Aaron Gunches on Wednesday following a warrant issued by the Arizona Supreme Court.

Gunches, 51, was pronounced dead at 10:33 AM after receiving a lethal injection.

The execution proceeded without incident, according to officials, and ADCRR Director Ryan Thornell was present.

Gunches was convicted in 2008 of the 2002 murder of Ted Price and was sentenced to death. The Arizona Supreme Court upheld his conviction on appeal in 2016.

This marks Arizona’s latest use of capital punishment as the state continues to enforce death penalty sentences.

