Senator Mark Kelly Meets with Arizonans about Potential Medicaid Cuts

TUCSON, AZ – On Friday, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly visited Tucson to meet with healthcare providers, patients, and community members to discuss the potential impacts of proposed Medicaid cuts.

Kelly's visit included a stop at the Cherrybell Health Clinic, part of El Rio Health, and a town hall with local families and healthcare advocates.

During his visit to the Cherrybell Health Clinic, a Federally Qualified Health Center, Kelly heard concerns from healthcare providers about how reductions in Medicaid funding could affect their ability to offer essential services. The clinic serves approximately 10 percent of Tucson’s population, many of whom rely on Arizona’s Medicaid program, known as the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS).

According to clinic representatives, proposed Medicaid cuts could jeopardize critical medical services and limit

access to care for thousands of residents.

Following the clinic visit, Kelly hosted a town hall where Tucson-area families and healthcare advocates shared personal stories about how Medicaid supports their health needs. Among the speakers was Crissy McGann, whose 5-year-old daughter, Amalia, relies on Medicaid for treatment of a rare genetic disorder.

“I am terrified that the services that she relies on that allow her to thrive are going to be cut or even be trimmed down a little bit,” McGann said, calling the proposed cuts "disastrous for the disability community."

AHCCCS provides healthcare coverage for more than two million Arizonans, including over 750,000

individuals who gained access through Arizona’s Medicaid expansion and Proposition 204. The program serves working families, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities by covering services such as doctor visits, prescriptions, and long-term care. Critics argue that cuts to Medicaid could threaten coverage for these vulnerable populations and risk the financial stability of hospitals and community health centers.

Kelly emphasized his commitment to protecting Medicaid funding and ensuring that Arizona families continue to have access to necessary medical care.

“I will continue fighting back in Washington against any efforts to cut Medicaid and take away health care from hardworking Arizona families,” Kelly said.

The proposed Medicaid reductions are part of a broader national debate on healthcare funding. Advocates warn that any significant cuts could have far-reaching consequences for patients and healthcare providers across the state.