Catholic parishes and schools in Yuma County receive grants from Diocese of Tucson

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published April 14, 2025 at 8:32 PM MST
Father Manuel Fragoso, V.F., pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Yuma with Bishop Gerald Kicanas, Apostolic Administrator of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson.
Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson
Catholic parishes and schools in Yuma County were selected for grants from the Catholic Foundation for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, officials announced.

-St. Jude Thaddeus in San Luis is receiving $10,550 to purchase new security doors, office computers, chairs and tables.

-St. Francis of Assisi in Yuma will receive nearly $8,000 for updates to the parish exterior.

-Yuma Catholic High School will use its funds to install a security gate on campus.

-Immaculate Conception Parish in Yuma $10,000

Hospice of Yuma and the Hansen House hospice care home in Yuma are also recipients, diocesan officials said.

Immaculate Heart Parish, Somerton
Father Emilio Chapa of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Yuma.
St. Jude Thaddeus Parish in San Luis
Immaculate Conception School, Yuma
Yuma Catholic High School
The Yuma Hansen House
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
