Catholic parishes and schools in Yuma County receive grants from Diocese of Tucson

Catholic parishes and schools in Yuma County were selected for grants from the Catholic Foundation for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, officials announced.

-St. Jude Thaddeus in San Luis is receiving $10,550 to purchase new security doors, office computers, chairs and tables.

-St. Francis of Assisi in Yuma will receive nearly $8,000 for updates to the parish exterior.

-Yuma Catholic High School will use its funds to install a security gate on campus.

-Immaculate Conception Parish in Yuma $10,000

Hospice of Yuma and the Hansen House hospice care home in Yuma are also recipients, diocesan officials said.

