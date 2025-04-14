Gosar introduces bill to require NGOs to disclose donors if they receive federal funds

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., has introduced legislation that would require nongovernmental organizations that receive federal funding to publicly disclose their donors.

The bill, titled the Putting Trust in Transparency Act, would mandate that organizations publish unredacted copies of IRS Form 990 Schedule B within 60 days of filing. The forms would include the names, ZIP codes and contribution amounts of donors who give more than $5,000.

“Ensuring transparency in funding, my legislation encourages NGOs [to] operate in clear neutral boundaries rather than advancing radical causes on the taxpayers’ dime,” Gosar said in a statement.

Currently, NGOs are required to report large contributions to the IRS, but those reports are often heavily redacted when made public. Gosar’s bill seeks to make donor information more accessible, arguing that taxpayers have a right to know who is financially supporting organizations that receive federal funds.

Gosar criticized some NGOs for what he said was involvement in politically driven initiatives, including environmental policy and immigration-related efforts.

The bill has drawn support from several Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Eli Crane of Arizona, Troy Nehls of Texas, Ralph Norman of South Carolina, and Randy Weber of Texas. It is also backed by the conservative think tank Center for Renewing America.

The measure will be considered in committee before it can advance to a full House vote.