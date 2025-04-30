AZ mom shares heart journey to encourage others to prioritize their health

Mother's Day is fast approaching and an Arizona mom wants women of all ages to make sure they are prioritizing their heart health.

Nearly 45% of women age 20 and older are living with some form of heart disease and do not know it.

Sharla Fisher was in her late 30s when she received her first pacemaker. She said she always lived an active and healthy lifestyle but would experience occasional blackouts. It was not until she sought medical attention experts determined she had an abnormally low heart rate and blood pressure and was later diagnosed with neurocardiogenic syncope, also known as vasovagal syncope.

"It is not a fatal condition by any means," Fisher explained. "But what becomes fatal is this happened to me while I was driving with my children on the freeway. This has happened to me when I'm flying cross-country, in a cab in the middle of a city I don't know at one o'clock in the morning."

Fisher added in talking with her doctor, they determined a pacemaker would help regulate her cardiovascular system. Fisher shares her story to inspire other women to take heart health seriously. This year's American Heart Association Go Red for Women Luncheon will celebrate women like Fisher and share vital information to keep women healthy. The event will be on May 8 at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa in Scottsdale.

Fisher pointed out after receiving her pacemaker, things still did not feel right. She wound up in the emergency room while traveling and was diagnosed with cardiac tamponade, which is when there is excess fluid in the sac surrounding the heart. Doctors informed her she would need open-heart surgery, prompting Fisher to call her children and say goodbye.

"Because I didn't know how we would make it out of this procedure, and, like I said, my organs had already started shutting down," Fisher recounted. "Obviously I am here, so there is a good story that comes out of all of this, but it was then that it really opened my eyes to women and heart disease."

Megan Stuff is this year's Phoenix Go Red for Women chair and said she has been having discussions about heart health with her young daughters who are 8 and 12 years old.

"We have to start these discussions so that we really can break some of those statistics," Stuff stressed. "That is my goal for the luncheon is to just bring awareness and advocacy for cardiovascular disease in women and just start the conversation as early as possible."