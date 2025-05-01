Vitalant announces May blood drive locations in Yuma

With National Trauma Awareness Month being recognized this month, nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is calling on eligible donors to roll up their sleeves and help ensure a steady blood supply for both routine medical procedures and life-threatening emergencies.

Blood is needed every day, and demand is especially high for type O — the most commonly transfused blood type and crucial in emergency situations. Vitalant emphasizes that donors of all blood types play a vital role in patient care.

"Trauma situations are unpredictable," said a Vitalant spokesperson. "Having a robust and ready blood supply can make all the difference when the unexpected happens."

To make donating easier, individuals can schedule appointments by visiting vitalant.org, using the Vitalant blood donor app, or calling 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

As an added incentive, everyone who donates blood with Vitalant during May will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes to win one of two “Epic” vacation packages. Each prize includes four tickets to the new Universal Epic Universe theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, travel vouchers, hotel accommodations, and a $2,500 prepaid gift card.

Yuma blood drive locations

Thursday, May 1, 12-3:30 p.m., Yuma Sun , 2055 Arizona Ave.

Friday, May 2, 8 a.m.-1pm, St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Friel Center, 11545 E. 40th St.

Tuesday, May 13, 2-6 p.m., Onvida Health, Yuma Medical Center, Administrative Entrance, 2400 S. Ave. A

Wednesday, May 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Onvida Health, Yuma Medical Center, Administrative Entrance, 2400 S. Ave. A

Thursday, May 15, 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m., Arizona Game and Fish Yuma, Conference Room, 9140 E. 28th St.

Friday, May 16, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Yuma County Adult Probation, 3-410 Maiden Ln.