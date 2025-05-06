AZ has some of nation's dirtiest air. Lawmakers blame Tailpipe pollution

Arizona is ranked as having some of the worst areas for polluted air, according to a new report by the American Lung Association and advocates said it could cost Arizonans big when it comes to their health.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted to use the Congressional Review Act to repeal California's ability to set stricter tailpipe pollution standards. The state's ambitious plan to phase out gas-powered vehicles in the next 10 years was granted under a special waiver by the Environmental Protection Agency last year. The decision allows other states to join.

Laura Kate Bender, assistant vice president of nationwide healthy air for the American Lung Association, said gas- and diesel-powered vehicles drive climate change and negatively affect people's health.

"Whether it is a gas-powered car or a diesel truck or an off-road vehicle, people are breathing unhealthy levels of air pollution that are being driven by some of those emissions," Bender pointed out.

The report found almost half of Americans are living in places receiving a failing grade for unhealthy levels of ozone or particle pollution. Bender noted nearly 25 million more people are breathing unhealthy air compared with last year. While advocates said emission standards will translate to billions in economic benefits and public health savings, carmakers believe states will not be ready to meet stricter requirements by 2035.

Bender stressed after decades of progress to clean up the air from policies under the Clean Air Act, pollution levels are on the rise and could worsen if restrictions are lifted.

"It shows we really need to double down on protections that are limiting emissions from vehicles, not roll them back," Bender argued.

The American Lung Association encouraged voters to contact their elected members of Congress about what they called "lifesaving programs."

Bender added not only switching to an electric vehicle will make a big difference. Carpooling, using public transportation, walking and biking are also great alternatives.

"All of those choices need to happen with strong policies in place," Bender emphasized. "Policies that get our vehicles to be cleaner and cleaner, and that encourage those clean transportation choices."