Sen. Kelly explains how proposed federal budget cuts would impact Arizona

As Republicans in Washington continue to negotiate provisions in President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" bill, a recent report from the Joint Economic Committee shows more than 300,000 Arizonans would lose health-insurance coverage if it were to become law.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz. said as lawmakers continue to examine how they want to reduce federal spending and cover the costs for tax breaks, "red tape" in the form of work requirements is being heavily entertained.

In Kelly's view, that would be a challenge for folks who may be facing health complications that impede their ability to work.

"It is hard to hold a steady job if you are too sick to work," Kelly explained. "I've met folks in this situation as I've done these Medicaid town halls, and according to this bill you won't be able to get insurance to see the doctor if you do not have a steady job."

Recent polling from KFF found that about six in ten adults support work requirements for Medicaid. But that figure drops to 32% when respondents find out that most Medicaid recipients are already working and could lose coverage because of the burden of proving eligibility through paperwork.

If the bill passes the House, it will go to the Senate.

Janey Pearl Starks, community impact officer with Mountain Park Health Center, a nonprofit community health organization based in Phoenix, said they serve about 115,000 people. About 70,000 of them count on Medicaid, or 'AHCCCS,' in Arizona. She explained that while Medicaid cuts have been talked about at the national level, some Arizonans may not realize 'AHCCCS' is on the chopping block.

"Medicaid equals AHCCCS. And if AHCCCS gets cut, it is something that would harm the most vulnerable, the elderly, our children, folks with disabilities, folks with long-term care issues, and that is something that our patients who know about it are definitely concerned," she said.

Starks added if cuts are made, she fears many Arizonans could delay receiving care or put it off all together, which she warned could push Arizona families to the brink and put lives at risk.