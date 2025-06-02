Survey: consumers support companies that sell Pride products

Pride Month is here and new research has found most consumers stand behind brands who show their support to the LGBTQ+ community.

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation conducted a survey that indicates the purchasing patterns of 70% of Americans are either positively affected or unaffected by Pride merchandise.

Meghan Bartley, senior director of brands, agencies and engagement for GLAAD, explained companies have engaged in Pride Month marketing campaigns for years but in 2023, Bud Light faced backlash from conservatives after transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney promoted the brand. Target has also experienced backlash for selling pride merchandise at its stores.

Bartley said most consumers support Pride despite those complaints and companies supporting Pride should continue feeling confident in their values.

"We want to make sure that all of those brand leaders know that consumers stand behind those choices," Bartley explained. "Our data is finding that LGBTQ inclusion is part of that number. And we don't want anyone to get lost in the narratives that are being pushed forward that somehow Pride and LGBTQ inclusion isn't good for business."

GLAAD's survey also found three-fourths of Americans believe brands should care more about profits than politics. Bartley said the purchasing power of LGBTQ+ consumers was estimated at $1.4 trillion in 2022.

Tristan Marra, vice president of research and reports for GLAAD, added Americans are more likely to agree than disagree offering LGBTQ+ Pride merchandise is no different from offering other branded merchandise. She said the organization's latest survey gives a "powerful" understanding of the consumer.

"In building empathy, being thought-provoking and also being like that strong source of truth," Marra stressed. "That is what we really hold very strongly at GLAAD is the integrity of data and the power of research to really change hearts and minds."

GLAAD argued inclusionary efforts should be cultivated throughout the year, not just during Pride Month. The nonprofit believes companies will fail to connect with certain consumers if they do not make an effort to promote LGBTQ+ products.