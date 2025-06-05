Medical professionals in Arizona challenge abortion restrictions

Arizona doctors have filed a lawsuit to overturn a set of restrictions which they argue interfere with access to abortion care. Arizona voters last year passed Proposition 139 which enshrined the fundamental right to an abortion, up until fetal viability, in the state's constitution.

Gail Deady, senior attorney, Center for Reproductive Rights, which is representing some of the plaintiffs in the case, explained that the abortion rights that were secured because of the measure do not go into effect automatically, and existing laws that limit access must be challenged before they can be struck down under Prop 139.

"This lawsuit is intended to honor the will of the voters and it looks to strike down the most onerous abortion restrictions that are currently on the books in Arizona," she said. "The theory behind this case is that these restrictions do not have any medical basis, they do not make abortions safer."

Deady explained that some of the restrictions include forcing doctors to turn away patients if they suspect a fetal genetic diagnosis is the reason for a patient seeking care, requiring patients to wait at least 24 hours before obtaining abortion care, and banning the use of telehealth for abortion. Mailing abortion pills - like mifepristone - is also prohibited. Conservative, anti-abortion advocates have expressed support for the restrictions, its's unclear if they'll oppose the lawsuit.

Deady argues many Arizonans are facing negative consequences as a result of the laws. She adds that it also means a delay in receiving the care most Arizonans supported last year, and added that Arizona has what she calls a "two-trip" law which requires patients make two separate visits to a clinic.

"Just to hear mandatory, state-scripted information about abortion that often is not medically correct, it spreads misinformation and is designed to make people feel ashamed of the decision that they've made which has now been recognized as a constitutional right in Arizona," she explained.

Deady said her organization is currently advocating for the restrictions to be blocked during litigation. The state attorney generals' office is currently examining the complaint.