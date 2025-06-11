Report: AZ has 2nd-highest rate of uninsured children

Arizona is one of the lowest-performing states for overall child well-being, according to a new national report.

This year's Kids Count Data Book ranked Arizona 42nd among the states, examining 16 key indicators of kids' health, education and family stability from 2019 to 2023.

It found Arizona has the second-highest rate of uninsured children in the nation.

January Contreras, executive director of the Children's Action Alliance of Arizona, said the uninsured numbers are worrisome and as costs go up, more families struggle. More than 542,000 Arizona children live in single-parent homes, which often face disproportionate challenges.

"The average salary for a single mom with kids is $41,000," Contreras pointed out. "That's really hard to keep up with housing and child care, and groceries and your car insurance, and all the things you need to support yourself and your children."

The report showed more than 450,000 Arizona children live in homes where at least 30% of the income goes to housing costs. Contreras added many of the "lifelines" that help families get by like KidsCare and SNAP food assistance are in danger of being trimmed as part of the big budget reconciliation package being debated in Congress.

Contreras noted it is not all bad news. Arizona has seen a 4% reduction in the number of children in poverty, and a 3% reduction in the number whose parents lack secure employment.

"It's a wonderful time for Kids Count to come out and focus on kids, so that people can see how much need there is if we're really going to be a country and a state where kids can grow as healthy and successfully as possible," Contreras added.

One of the most glaring issues for Arizona is education. The report showed an increasing number of young children not in preschool and growing numbers of fourth graders not proficient in reading and eighth graders not proficient in math.

Leslie Boissiere, vice president of external affairs for the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said it is why state leaders need to invest in areas like tutoring, and looking at effective curriculum strategies.

"Investing in thriving kids is essential to investing in communities, investing in our nation and investing in a strong economy, because today's kids are tomorrow's workforce," Boissiere stressed.