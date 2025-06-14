© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Fort Yuma Rotary Club donating playground to Children's Museum of Yuma County

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published June 14, 2025 at 2:20 PM MST
Members of the Fort Yuma Rotary Club have painted a room and installed padding for a new playground coming soon to the Children's Museum of Yuma County.
facebook.com/FortYumaRotary
Yuma County parents and their children looking for an option to play indoors will soon have a new option as a new playground will soon open at the Children's Museum of Yuma County.

Members of the Fort Yuma Rotary Club painted a room and installed padding at the museum in recent weeks. They are waiting for playground equipment that has been delayed due to supply chain issues.

Fort Yuma Rotary president Juan Guzman said he expects the playground to be open in the next 30 days.

—-

Stay tuned to KAWC to hear more about the new playground coming soon to the Children's Museum of Yuma County in Yuma.
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
