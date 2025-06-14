Fort Yuma Rotary Club donating playground to Children's Museum of Yuma County

Yuma County parents and their children looking for an option to play indoors will soon have a new option as a new playground will soon open at the Children's Museum of Yuma County.

Members of the Fort Yuma Rotary Club painted a room and installed padding at the museum in recent weeks. They are waiting for playground equipment that has been delayed due to supply chain issues.

Fort Yuma Rotary president Juan Guzman said he expects the playground to be open in the next 30 days.

