AZ air quality could take a hit if Congress delays methane polluter fee

As Congressional leaders continue debate over the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," environmental advocates are concerned about changes which could translate to the weakening of the Biden-era Methane Emission Reduction Program.

Some lawmakers want to include a provision which would delay what is known as the Waste Emissions Charge, which backers said is intended to encourage oil and gas operators in Arizona and around the country to minimize leaks and flaring.

David Jenkins, president of Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship, said taking away the program is "unwise."

"We think it is not too much to ask that the operators do their best at trying to produce oil and natural gas in a way that minimizes waste and minimizes pollution," Jenkins explained.

Opponents of the measure believe the Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its authority by further regulating the oil and gas industry but advocates countered methane reduction and mitigation support benefits to public health and climate and called on Congressional leaders to reject the proposed change.

Despite Arizona not having significant crude oil or natural gas reserves like other states, Jenkins believes small and large operators need to be held to the same, stringent standards as air quality for all could be in jeopardy.

"If the responsible companies can do it and they see it in their interest to do it then it should make sense for the others as well," Jenkins argued.

Jenkins added methane is a "super pollutant," much more powerful than carbon dioxide and a major driver of climate change. The International Energy Agency's Global Methane Tracker sheds light on energy-sector emissions and where cuts can be made.