Relentless Arizona summer is here with higher energy bills

Temperatures are on the rise across Arizona and so are energy bills.

The anti-poverty nonprofit Wildfire and the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund want to remind consumers to ensure they are on the best rate plan and to ask for help now if they need it.

Diane Brown, executive director of the Arizona Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, said the state's major electric utilities, such as Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project and Tucson Electric Power, have support programs to help customers who may be struggling to make ends meet. She added despite the major utilities having policies in place which do not allow them to disconnect customers from power during the hot summer months, bills will still be due after the moratoriums end.

"Unfortunately we continue to see people still passing away or becoming ill because they aren't using their AC unit," Brown reported.

Brown noted many utilities also have safety net options which allow customers to provide contact information for a trusted person the utility can then contact if their bill is late. Additionally, if you are behind on your electric bill or anticipate having a hard time paying it, Brown said to contact the utility sooner rather than later or Wildfire to learn about its Home Energy Assistance Fund.

Brown pointed out as Arizonans await cooler weather, there are steps households can take to save money on their bill, which can include learning about energy efficiency discounts and rebates.

"We encourage Arizonans to go to savingenergytips.org to find some of those steps," Brown urged. "Calling your utility to see if you're on the best rate plan is a good way to make sure that you are at the ability to save the most money."

Brown added Arizonans who rely on medical equipment should sign up for medical care programs to ensure they receive the latest information and support in the event of a power outage.

Although the future of the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program remains to be seen as the budget reconciliation package is considered in Congress, consumer advocates said funding for this year is intact.