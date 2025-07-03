July 4th Somerton drone show, Yuma fireworks, Kumbia Kings in San Luis

The three major cities in Yuma County will offer 4th of July community events Thursday and Friday nights.

The fun begins tonight in Somerton where there will be a drone show at 9:30 p.m. instead of the annual fireworks show in what organizers say will be family and pet friendly. There will also be live music from Rebolution and the Red Velvet Band and vendors at Council Avenue Park.

On Friday, Yuma will hold its traditional fireworks show at Desert Sun Stadium at 9 p.m.

And San Luis will have the biggest fiesta locally at Joe Orduno Park. Fireworks are scheduled for 10:20 p.m. followed by the Kumbia Kings.

Stay safe this Fourth of July and always!