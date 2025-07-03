© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

July 4th Somerton drone show, Yuma fireworks, Kumbia Kings in San Luis

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published July 3, 2025 at 7:16 PM MST
City of San Luis

The three major cities in Yuma County will offer 4th of July community events Thursday and Friday nights.

The fun begins tonight in Somerton where there will be a drone show at 9:30 p.m. instead of the annual fireworks show in what organizers say will be family and pet friendly. There will also be live music from Rebolution and the Red Velvet Band and vendors at Council Avenue Park.

On Friday, Yuma will hold its traditional fireworks show at Desert Sun Stadium at 9 p.m.

And San Luis will have the biggest fiesta locally at Joe Orduno Park. Fireworks are scheduled for 10:20 p.m. followed by the Kumbia Kings.

Stay safe this Fourth of July and always!
Tags
News 4th of JulyFourth of July
Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
See stories by Victor Calderón