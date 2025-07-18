Arizona Officials Warn Public About Rise in Law Enforcement Impersonators

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A rise in reports nationwide of individuals impersonating law enforcement officers has Arizona officials urging the public to remain vigilant—and reminding residents that impersonating a peace officer is a felony under state law.

According to Arizona Revised Statutes §13-2411, it is a class 6 felony to falsely pose as a peace officer with the intent to mislead or exert authority over someone. If the impersonation occurs during the commission of another felony—such as assault or theft—the charge increases to a class 4 felony.

"Impersonating a law enforcement officer is a serious crime that undermines public trust and threatens community safety,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety. “Our agency is committed to rigorously investigating and prosecuting anyone who falsely presents themselves as a peace officer. We will not tolerate individuals who exploit the authority and image of law enforcement for criminal or deceptive purposes.”

Governor Katie Hobbs echoed the warning, stressing the added danger such actions pose to legitimate law enforcement and the broader community.

“Our local and state law enforcement have a tough job to do,” Hobbs said. “Impersonating them makes that job even tougher. It puts our officers in harm's way, undermines public trust, and makes our communities less safe. Impersonating a law enforcement officer is a felony in Arizona, and anybody caught doing so will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.”

What to Do if You Suspect an Impostor

State officials offered guidance to help residents safely respond if they believe they are encountering a law enforcement impersonator:

Pull over in a safe, well-lit, populated area if being stopped while driving

Ask for identification: Certified officers carry agency-issued credentials

Call 911 immediately to verify the encounter

Take note of identifying details, including the vehicle, license plate, badge number, and physical description

Stay calm and avoid confrontation

Anyone who suspects they’ve encountered a law enforcement impersonator is encouraged to contact local authorities right away and share as much detail as possible.

For more information, visit the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s official news release.