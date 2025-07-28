AZ Senators Reintroduce Bill to Let Canadian Snowbirds Stay Longer in U.S.

Arizona Senators Ruben Gallego (D) and Mark Kelly (D) have reintroduced the Canadian Snowbirds Act, joined by Senator Rick Scott (R‑FL), aiming to extend the legal stay for eligible Canadian citizens in the U.S. from 182 to 240 days annually—adding nearly two months of permitted residence.

The Senators say that the legislation will bolster Arizona’s economy by welcoming more long‑term Canadian visitors. Over a million Canadians visit the state yearly, with more than 10,000 choosing to winter in Arizona, contributing roughly $1 billion per year in economic activity through property leasing and purchases, tourism, and daily spending. Thousands of seasonal jobs in hospitality, retail, and real estate depend on their presence.

“Canadians who spend part of the year in Arizona aren’t just visitors—they’re neighbors who contribute to our local economies and communities,” Senator Gallego said.

Senator Kelly noted that Canadian retirees help sustain local businesses and support tourism-dependent regions: “Extending their stay isn’t just good for families, it’s good for Arizona’s economy, especially in areas that rely on tourism.”

The legislation maintains the visitors’ current tax status as nonresidents and includes safeguards to prevent them from accessing public assistance or working during their stay. Canadians would need to maintain a residence in their home country and own or lease property in the U.S., ensuring tied economic and civic accountability.

Canadian Travel to U.S. Plunging as Relations Sour

The timing of the bill comes amid a sharp decline in Canadian travel to the United States. According to Statistics Canada, return trips by Canadian residents to the U.S. fell 31.9% in May 2025 compared to May 2024—marking the fifth straight month of year-over-year decreases. Air returns dropped by 17.4%, while automobile crossings fell by 37.4%, including a 40.3% decline in same-day travel and a 34.3% drop in overnight stays.

In June, total return trips were down 22.1% by air and 33.1% by car, continuing the trend of steep travel declines. These drops reflect growing political tensions between the two countries—including new tariffs on Canadian goods and a Canadian “Buy Canadian” movement—which have discouraged travel south.

Tourism analysts warn that the retreat of Canadian travelers could cost the U.S. billions in lost spending and thousands of jobs, especially in states heavily reliant on seasonal Canadian visitors.

Why It Matters for Arizona

For Arizona—where winter tourism and snowbird-driven real estate investment remain critical—the bill’s proponents say making it easier for Canadian retirees to stay longer could help counteract the decline in short-term travel and stabilize economic activity in affected communities.

While the Canadian Snowbirds Act has been introduced before, backers believe the sharp travel downturn and bipartisan support may increase its chances this year.

Full text of the legislation can be found HERE.

