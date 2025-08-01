Man wanted for child sexual assault in Kansas arrested in Yuma

A man wanted in Kansas on multiple charges related to the sexual assault of children has been arrested in Yuma, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Juan Daniel Tamayo was taken into custody on Thursday by members of the Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force, part of the U.S. Marshals Service, following a coordinated investigation with the Somerton Police Department.

Tamayo had been living with family in the Yuma area. Tamayo is facing 15 felony charges in Kansas, including aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated kidnapping.

The charges stem from alleged abuse that occurred over a three-year period, from 2014 to 2017. Authorities say the victims, both under the age of 7 at the time, were assaulted in Kansas, where Tamayo was later indicted.

The Somerton Police Department contacted the Marshals Service on July 31 requesting assistance in locating the suspect. Less than 24 hours later, task force officers located and arrested Tamayo without incident.

“Many sex offenders who prey on children believe when they cross state lines, or if enough time goes by, they are free from arrest and prosecution,” said U.S. Marshal Van Bayless of the District of Arizona. “The arrest of Juan Tamayo, today in Yuma, clearly demonstrates that this is definitely not the case.”

Tamayo was booked into the Yuma County Jail and is currently awaiting extradition to Kansas, where he will face trial.

The Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force is made up of personnel from multiple local, state, and federal agencies, focusing on the apprehension of violent fugitives throughout the state.