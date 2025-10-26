© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Two candidates interview Monday for Yuma County Superior Court opening

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 26, 2025 at 6:11 PM MST
Two candidates will interview on Monday for a judicial appointment to the Yuma County Superior Court.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced late Friday that representatives from her office will interview two applicants at the Yuma County Historic Courthouse, Courtroom 316, located at 250 West 2nd Street in Yuma.

Eliza Johnson will be interviewed at 1:10 p.m. and Claudia González Jiménez will be interviewed at 1:30 p.m. Both candidates are currently commissioners for the Yuma County Superior Court.

All interviews are open to the public. A public comment period on the judicial applicants will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Community members can also send written comments to azgovlegal@az.gov. You can view the candidates’ applications at https://bc.azgovernor.gov/. Comments must be received no later than Oct. 31 for consideration.

The appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lawrence Kenworthy.

According to the Arizona Constitution, Superior Court judges in counties with a population of less than 250,000 people are elected by the voters. Vacancies created by the retirement or resignation of a judge are filled by a governor's appointment until the next general election.
