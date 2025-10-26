Yuma San Francisco 49ers fan writes book "The Life of a Faithful"

NFL fans in Yuma gather every Sunday (or Monday or Thursday) during the season to cheer on their favorite teams at home or at local watering holes.

Many local pro football fans cheer on the Arizona Cardinals while others follow the Dallas Cowboys or the Las Vegas Raiders.

As far as this reporter can tell, the only team with an official local group of fans who watch games together either at a Yuma sports bar or in person are the San Francisco 49ers.

The Yuma Faithfuls met up on 49ers game days at Hooters at the Yuma Palms until that business closed. This season, they've moved to Wheezy's in the Foothills.

Steven Navarro of Yuma helped start the Yuma Faithfuls. He's written a book The Life of a Faithful, which is out now.

"It talks about the life of a 49ers fan. The wins, the losses and how it brings us together," said Navarro, who was in Houston today as the 49ers played the Texans. "Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose but we always remain faithful."

"The Life of a Faithful" is available at select Yuma bookstores or you can find him on Instagram @that49er_guy