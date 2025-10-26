© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Yuma San Francisco 49ers fan writes book "The Life of a Faithful"

KAWC | By Victor Calderón
Published October 26, 2025 at 12:55 PM MST
Steven Navarro of Yuma, right, with San Francisco 49ers rapper Travis King, at a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.
Provided to KAWC.
Steven Navarro of Yuma, right, with San Francisco 49ers rapper Travis King, at a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025.

NFL fans in Yuma gather every Sunday (or Monday or Thursday) during the season to cheer on their favorite teams at home or at local watering holes.

Many local pro football fans cheer on the Arizona Cardinals while others follow the Dallas Cowboys or the Las Vegas Raiders.

As far as this reporter can tell, the only team with an official local group of fans who watch games together either at a Yuma sports bar or in person are the San Francisco 49ers.

The Yuma Faithfuls met up on 49ers game days at Hooters at the Yuma Palms until that business closed. This season, they've moved to Wheezy's in the Foothills.

Steven Navarro of Yuma helped start the Yuma Faithfuls. He's written a book The Life of a Faithful, which is out now.

"It talks about the life of a 49ers fan. The wins, the losses and how it brings us together," said Navarro, who was in Houston today as the 49ers played the Texans. "Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose but we always remain faithful."

"The Life of a Faithful" is available at select Yuma bookstores or you can find him on Instagram @that49er_guy

Victor Calderón
Victor is originally from West Sacramento, California and has lived in Arizona for more than five years. He began his print journalism career in 2004 following his graduation from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. Victor has been a reporter for the following daily newspapers: The Monterey County Herald, The Salinas Californian and the Reno Gazette-Journal, where he covered stories including agriculture, education and Latino community news. Victor has also served as a local editor for Patch, a national news organization with hyperlocal websites, in Carmichael, California in the Sacramento area. He also served as the editor for The New Vision, the newspaper for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson, which includes Yuma and La Paz counties. Victor lives in Somerton. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and following most sports.
