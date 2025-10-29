Multi-agency sex offender operation conducted in Yuma County

From Oct. 17 to 24, the U.S. Marshals Service led a coordinated sex offender compliance operation across Yuma County in partnership with Yuma County Adult Probation, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office and multiple state and federal agencies.

The week-long initiative verified the compliance of 26 registered sex offenders and resulted in two arrests of convicted offenders for unrelated charges. One additional case remains under investigation.

“These operations are vital for ensuring that high-risk sex offenders remain compliant with registration requirements,” said Van Bayless, U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona. “Our mission is to protect communities and prevent future victims through accountability and collaboration.”

The compliance checks were conducted throughout Yuma County, including the communities of Yuma, Somerton, San Luis and Dateland. Given the wide area, the operation required extensive planning and coordination among all participating agencies.

“Protecting our community, especially our children, is always our top priority,” said Tania Pavlak of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. “We value our partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service, which helps ensure offenders remain compliant and our neighborhoods stay safe. This successful operation highlights the impact of local and federal agencies working together toward a common goal.”