COVID-19 Coverage
Nonprofit

Crossroads Mission Serves Yuma's Needy

KAWC
Published December 4, 2013 at 11:07 PM MST

On Arizona Edition, we hear a story that impacts the neediest among us.  Crossroads Mission in Yuma served up thousands of traditional holiday meals last week and that was just the beginning of what promises to be a busy season.  KAWC’s Kim Johnson takes a look inside the mission and files this report…(originally aired 12/04/13).

This piece was featured in the December 4th Arizona Edition.  Other pieces featured in the show can be found in the related content section below.

