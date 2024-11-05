© 2024 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
Musk will join Trump in Florida on election night

By Juliana Kim
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:09 PM MST
Elon Musk speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27 in New York City.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
/
Getty Images North America
Elon Musk speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27 in New York City.

Elon Musk said he will spend election night with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

The tech mogul and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, confirmed his plans on X Spaces, adding that he was heading straight to Florida after he casts his ballot in Texas.

Musk has been a mega-donor and powerful supporter of the Republican nominee. Not only has he put $75 million into a super PAC to support the candidate, Musk has helped with get-out-the-vote operations, including offering multiple giveaways of a million dollars to registered voters in key states who sign a petition.

At a Trump rally in October, Musk said, “The other side wants to take away your freedom. President Trump must win to preserve the Constitution.”

