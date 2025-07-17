White House says Trump has a common circulatory condition

Updated July 17, 2025 at 2:59 PM MST

President Trump has a circulatory condition known as chronic venous insufficiency, but "remains in excellent health," the White House physician said in a memo on Thursday. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called this a "common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70." Trump is 79.

Trump underwent a "comprehensive examination" after noticing "mild swelling" in his lower legs in recent weeks, the White House said. Dr. Sean Barbabella noted in his memo there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, which would be more serious conditions. It is unclear when the examination happened.

Chronic venous insufficiency happens when the valves inside veins stop working properly, so blood that should flow to the heart to pick up oxygen tends to pool in the lower extremities. It's a fairly common condition that mostly affects older people. Risk goes up with age; excess weight is also a risk factor. Treatment is often as simple as wearing compression socks or elevating your feet a few times a day. The White House has not said what Trump's treatment is.

In the White House briefing on Thursday, Leavitt also acknowledged recent pictures of the president showing bruising on his hands, which she said was attributable to irritation from "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin," which is used to prevent cardiovascular disease.

The circulatory issue was not raised in Trump's annual physical exam in April. That report said, "blood flow to his extremities is unimpaired." It did note he takes aspirin for heart health, but concluded — as the memo Thursday states — that Trump "remains in excellent health."

