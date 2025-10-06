Judge blocks deployment of National Guard to Oregon. And, the Supreme Court's new term

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

A federal judge last night temporarily blocked the Trump administration from sending any National Guard troops to Oregon. The ruling comes as Portland and Chicago braced for the possibility that National Guard members would be deployed on their streets as President Trump moves ahead with mobilizing troops to Democratic-run U.S. cities. Trump says he is sending the troops to these cities to help control crime and protect federal law enforcement officers.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images / Getty Images Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and the police, attempt to keep protesters back outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on Oct. 5 in Portland, Oregon.

🎧 The governor of Oregon and the mayor of Portland have expressed that it is business as usual in the city, NPR's Joe Hernandez tells Up First. There have been protests outside of ICE facilities there, but the federal judge overseeing the case said the protests have been small and manageable by local police. The administration federalized at least 300 members of the Illinois National Guard, who are likely to be sent to Chicago. The president has also discussed possibly sending federal forces to other cities, including New Orleans and Baltimore.

The Supreme Court begins a new term today. The cases being reviewed are largely focused on the extent of power granted to the president by the Constitution. Other issues on the court's docket include: a case that could end what's left of the landmark Voting Rights Act and a challenge to the Trump tariffs.

🎧 In the eight months since Trump took office again, the high court has broken all records for granting the president's wishes on its emergency docket, says NPR's Nina Totenberg. As of the end of last week, the court had approved 20 requests from the president to block lower court orders that opposed the administration. In contrast, the court ruled against the administration in these emergency cases three times. These rulings are temporary because the court didn't hear arguments in the cases. Now, some of the cases are back at the court with full briefing and arguments expected.

Negotiators are beginning talks today in Egypt in an attempt to finally end the war in Gaza. The U.S. presented a peace plan, which Israel agreed to. Now, the talks are to make sure Hamas and Israel get on board with the details on the release of the remaining hostages being held in Gaza. Here's what you need to know about the ceasefire talks.

🎧 Hamas is expected to seek maximal concessions, while Israel will seek minimal concessions to the plan, according to NPR's Daniel Estrin. The U.S. and mediating countries are expected to bridge any discourse related to the deal. In Gaza, 31-year-old Mohammed Nassar, who fled an Israeli airstrike the night before Hamas announced it was willing to release the hostages, told NPR this development of the negotiations has provided a glimmer of hope that the war could finally end. In Israel, families of hostages are camped outside of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house to keep him feeling the pressure.

Cost of living

Getty Images / Emily Bogle/NPR / Emily Bogle/NPR Rising costs are causing a lot of Americans to think twice before booking a vacation.

NPR's series Cost of Living: The Price We Pay is examining what's driving price increases and how people are coping after years of stubborn inflation.

Americans love to travel, but rising costs are causing many people to pump the brakes and reconsider booking a trip. The costs of gas, lodging and recreation have all increased since the pandemic. According to the U.S. Travel Association and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, travel prices have been up 20% since August 2019. Here's how people have been impacted:

✈️ Dozens of people informed NPR in an online survey that they cannot afford to go anywhere this year, and those who are traveling are dialing back.

✈️ Many people are traveling more by car and doing road trips in an attempt to save on transportation costs.

✈️ When deciding on a destination, travelers are picking nearby places, traveling domestically, instead of venturing overseas.

Read more about how rising costs are changing the way Americans travel. This week, the series will cover debt, inflation and prices. Stay up-to-date on the latest stories here.

How are higher prices changing the way you live? Fill out this form to share your story with NPR.

New from NPR

Reina Takahashi for NPR /

It can feel nearly impossible to manage credit card debt, especially with the rising cost of living, increasing inflation and slow job growth. As more Americans struggle to keep up with their bills, Life Kit has created a Guide to Paying Off Credit Card Debt to provide assistance. The guide is a one-month newsletter series in which financial educators explain how to develop a credit card payment plan that fits your budget. The goal is to help you save money and make a meaningful dent in your debt. If you subscribe, in your inbox, you can expect to find:

➡️ How to reframe your relationship with debt

➡️ Moves you can take right now to slow down the growth of your debt

➡️ How to save money in your budget to put toward your debt

➡️ How to decide which card to pay off first

Ready to save money and create a financial plan to tackle your credit card debt? Sign up for Life Kit's Guide to Paying Off Credit Card Debt to get started.

3 things to know before you go

Stephanie Noritz for NPR / NPR / for NPR Karla Tatiana Vasquez purchasing avocados from one of the vendors at the Salvadoran Street Food Market in Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

During this time of year, the flor de izote blooms in Los Angeles. This flower is the national symbol of El Salvador and is considered a seasonal delicacy. Salvadoran-American chef Karla Tatiana Vasquez says the flower helps her feel connected to her identity. The classic children's show Reading Rainbow is back with a new host, Mychal Threets, a social media star librarian. To appeal to today's kids, it will be available on YouTube. Gen Z-led protests from Africa to Asia feature a common symbol: a flag with a grinning skull and crossbones in a straw hat, from the anime One Piece about a band of pirates battling an oppressive world government.

This newsletter was edited by Yvonne Dennis.

Copyright 2025 NPR