Siendo Primero: How to familiarize with university studies

Siendo primero provides a practical advice on how to manage the increased autonomy and academic demands that come with university. Key strategies include using tools like digital calendars, task management apps, and prioritizing tasks to avoid procrastination. The discussion stresses the importance of seeking help when needed, whether from professors or tutoring centers, and the value of participating in extracurricular activities to manage stress and build social connections.

Additionally, the episode highlights the personal growth that comes with living independently for the first time. It touches on the challenges of managing finances, cooking, and learning life skills while adjusting to a new environment. The hosts also discuss the significance of maintaining mental health, encouraging students to find time for self-care and relaxation. Overall, the episode provides valuable insights into navigating university life, from academic strategies to emotional well-being, while emphasizing the importance of seeking support and building a balanced lifestyle.

Andrea Reyes, a 21-year-old first-generation college student, shares her experiences adapting to college life and learning English. She talks about her initial fear of speaking the language, but how she overcame it with practice, support from friends, and engaging with English media. Andrea advises others not to be afraid to make mistakes and to keep practicing.