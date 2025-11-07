Siendo Primero - Navigating Language

Siendo Primero/Being First is officially back!

In this exciting new episode, hosts and producers Saghey Barcenas and Evelyn Garcia talk about the main topic for first-generation college students: Language

This show explains why the way we talk, especially the mix of Spanish and English known as Spanglish, is not a bad way to communicate. The hosts show that using both languages is actually a big help and a sign of strength. Listeners will hear about the unique challenges of using languages in different contexts.

This program celebrates the languages we use, the courage it takes to learn, and the dedication that defines the first-generation student experience.

Voices in this episode: Lizbeth Sarabia, Onyeka Udodi, Jolene (Nursing), Isaias Navarro, Abril Garcia, Daniel Herrera.

