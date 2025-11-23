SIENDO PRIMERO #2 Finals Week: Sleep Deprivation

In this second powerful episode of Siendo Primero / Being First, hosts Saghey and Evelyn confront the silent crisis affecting the entire campus community as the semester ends: sleep deprivation.

The episode connects with the reality of the struggle, featuring honest stories from AWC students and campus staff about the exhaustion and the pressure to perform. You will receive essential knowledge and simple routines to help you rest better.

Voices in this Episode: Maeli Mortera, Maria Zavala, Arleth Casarez, Professor Azucena Gonzalez, Adrienne Noriega.

Podcast mentioned: Anything Flows, with Adrienne Noriega.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/anything-flows/id168251712