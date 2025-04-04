Siendo Primero: The Impact of Online Education on Universities

With the flexibility, accessibility, and global reach it offers, online education has changed the way students engage with academic content. The hosts explore the advantages of online programs, such as affordability and accessibility, as well as the challenges it presents, like reduced personal interaction and the potential for unequal access to technology.

The episode emphasizes how universities are adapting to these changes, incorporating hybrid models, and collaborating with online platforms like Canvas to stay competitive. The conversation also touches on how these advancements have reshaped the student experience, attracting a more diverse group of learners, including professionals seeking to continue their education.

Hear to Gael Camacho! a first-generation student and musician, shares his experience in college and the music industry. He highlights the challenges of enrolling without family support and his initial fear of English but emphasizes how he has overcome obstacles and learned to take risks. His passion for music began at 14, and while he studies automotive mechanics as a backup, his music career is progressing with the support of a manager and interest from record labels—his advice: stay informed and pursue your goals with determination.