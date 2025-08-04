What's Up Yuma? Radio Into The Den + Fire Chief Dusty Fields

We’re starting off with Sharon Maurer, owner of Into The Den Lounge. A reptile lounge and oddity shop where you can explore curious collectibles, experience educational animal encounters with reptiles and tarantulas. It’s a space that celebrates the unusual and invites you to discover something new.

Then we’re sitting down with Yuma Fire Chief Dusty Fields as he prepares to retire after more than 31 years of service. We talk legacy, leadership and the impact he’s made on our city.