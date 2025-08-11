What's Up Yuma? Radio Jeff Bryd & Cris Drewek

Jeff Bryd, Community Relations Officer at Avenir Financial, joins us to talk about his lifelong connection to Yuma, his work on local boards, and a new high school program that teaches students how to budget and qualify for a loan using an app.
In the second half, filmmaker Cris Drewek shares how building guitars in his garage led to starting Drewek Film, his passion for storytelling, and his work with Yuma Community Theater — including the videos that have helped take their productions to the next level.