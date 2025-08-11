© 2025 KAWC, PO Box 929, Yuma, AZ 85366, info@kawc.org, 877-838-5292
What's Up Yuma? Radio

What's Up Yuma? Radio Jeff Bryd & Cris Drewek

By Jonny Porter,
Roni Baumgarner
Published August 11, 2025 at 1:33 PM MST
Jeff Bryd, Community Relations Officer at Avenir Financial, joins us to talk about his lifelong connection to Yuma, his work on local boards, and a new high school program that teaches students how to budget and qualify for a loan using an app.

In the second half, filmmaker Cris Drewek shares how building guitars in his garage led to starting Drewek Film, his passion for storytelling, and his work with Yuma Community Theater — including the videos that have helped take their productions to the next level.

