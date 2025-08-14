What's Up Yuma? Radio Howard Blitz & Jennifer Whitted

We’re starting today’s show with Howard Blitz, founder and director of The Freedom Library. For more than 27 years, Howard has promoted the Freedom Philosophy, advocating for free markets, private property, and limited government while awarding scholarships to those who complete the library’s education program.
Then we’re joined by Functional Health Practitioner Jennifer Whitted, who helps high-achieving women in midlife rebalance their hormones, release stubborn weight, and reclaim the vibrant version of themselves they thought was gone. With over 20 years in healthcare and her own journey through burnout and transformation, Jennifer blends functional health, somatic strategies, and emotional healing to create lasting change.