What's Up Yuma? Radio - Rae Packard & Estrella Fitch

We’re kicking off today’s show with Rae Packard, MS, BHT. Rae is Yuma Counseling’s ADHD neurofeedback coach with a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Capella University and over 20 years of experience in social work and counseling. She brings a compassionate approach to helping individuals rewire their cognitive processes without relying on long-term medication.
Then, we’re joined by Estrella Fitch, CEO and Founder of The Healing Journey in Yuma, Arizona. With 25 years of experience assisting victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault, Estrella has built one of the most impactful organizations in our community dedicated to crisis intervention, survivor support, and long-term healing.