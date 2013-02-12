Congressman Paul Gosar and "Yuma Bev" Ribaudo

On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Kim Johnson speaks with Southwest Arizona's newest congressional representative, District 4 Republican Congressman Paul Gosar, about sequestration, gun control, and immigration reform.

In this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Michelle Faust shares the story of Beverly Ribaudo, or "Yuma Bev", a Yuma woman trying to bring attention to Parkinson's disease through music, writing, and humor.