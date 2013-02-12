© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Congressman Paul Gosar and "Yuma Bev" Ribaudo

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published February 12, 2013 at 10:43 AM MST
Michelle Faust
KAWC Colorado River Public Media

On Arizona Edition, KAWC's Kim Johnson speaks with Southwest Arizona's newest congressional representative, District 4 Republican Congressman Paul Gosar, about sequestration, gun control, and immigration reform.

In this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC's Michelle Faust shares the story of Beverly Ribaudo, or "Yuma Bev", a Yuma woman trying to bring attention to  Parkinson's disease through music, writing, and humor.

Arizona Edition Segment B 021113 - Beverly

Tags

Politicsimmigration reformCongressman Paul GosarYuma BevParkinson's DiseaseSequestration
