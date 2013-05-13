Arizona's Medicaid Expansion Debate
On Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with Republican Senator Al Melvin of District 11 and Democratic Senator Lynne Pancrazi, representing District 24, about Medicaid expansion…(originally aired 05/13/13)
In this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum continues the discussion about Medicaid expansion with Democratic State Representative Lisa Otondo from District 4 and Dr. Len Kirschner, former president of AARP-Arizona…(originally aired 05/13/13)
