Arizona's Medicaid Expansion Debate

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published May 13, 2013 at 6:30 PM MST
On Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum spoke with Republican Senator Al Melvin of District 11 and Democratic Senator Lynne Pancrazi, representing District 24, about Medicaid expansion…(originally aired 05/13/13)

In this segment of Arizona Edition, KAWC’s Lou Gum continues the discussion about Medicaid expansion with Democratic State Representative Lisa Otondo from District 4 and Dr. Len Kirschner, former president of AARP-Arizona…(originally aired 05/13/13)

Arizona Edition Segment B 051313 - State Rep. Lisa Otondo and Dr. Len Kirschner, former president of AARP-Arizona

PoliticsSenator Lynne PancraziSenator Al MelvinRepresentative Lisa OtondoDr. Len KirschnerMedicaid Expansion
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
