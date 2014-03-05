© 2021 KAWC
Latino Decisions and the Potential Voter Impact on Upcoming Elections

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published March 5, 2014 at 6:00 PM MST

Arizona Edition - Demographic shifts and increases in Latino voter registration and turnout have already shaped some election outcomes, but their impact could be even more pronounced in the upcoming election season.  And Arizona Latinos have some specific demands when it comes to who they’ll support, regardless of the political party.  KAWC's Lou Gum looks into the findings in a new report on Arizona's Latino population...(originally aired 03/05/14).

