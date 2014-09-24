© 2021 KAWC
Bridge: Ocean to Ocean Highway YUMA
Freedom Library Debate is Clash of Ideologies

KAWC | By Lou Gum
Published September 24, 2014 at 3:31 PM MST

Saturday night in Yuma three of the dominant ideologies on the American political landscape will clash in a unique debate on the stage of the Gila Ridge High School performing Arts Center. 

With our own KAWC GM, Dave Riek serving as moderator, Dinesh D’Souza, representing the republican point of view, Andrei Cherny representing democrats and Jacob Hornberger representing the libertarian view will take questions in a structured two hour event created and sponsored by Yuma’s The Freedom Library.

To find out how the idea for the debate cam about and for a preview of what to expect at the live event, KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Howard Blitz, founder of The Freedom Library…

PoliticsPolitical Science
Lou Gum
Lou grew up in Tucson and has a long family history in the state of Arizona. He began his public radio career in 1988 at KNAU in Flagstaff as a classical music DJ and has been hooked on public radio since, transitioning to news after trying his hand at several other careers in publishing and commercial broadcasting. Lou has a degree in American Studies from Arizona State University and was KAWC's Morning Edition host for two and half years before becoming News and Operations Director.
