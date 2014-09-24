Freedom Library Debate is Clash of Ideologies

Saturday night in Yuma three of the dominant ideologies on the American political landscape will clash in a unique debate on the stage of the Gila Ridge High School performing Arts Center.

With our own KAWC GM, Dave Riek serving as moderator, Dinesh D’Souza, representing the republican point of view, Andrei Cherny representing democrats and Jacob Hornberger representing the libertarian view will take questions in a structured two hour event created and sponsored by Yuma’s The Freedom Library.

To find out how the idea for the debate cam about and for a preview of what to expect at the live event, KAWC's Lou Gum spoke with Howard Blitz, founder of The Freedom Library…