American Airlines Requires Passengers to Wear Face Coverings

Starting next week all passengers planning to board an American Airlines flight must have a face covering or mask while onboard the aircraft.

American Airlines says its new requirement starting Monday, May 11 is to ensure the well being of customers and team members in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health and safety of our traveling guests as well as airlines, TSA and Airport staff, is extremely important and the Airport wants to make sure our traveling guests are properly prepared for this new requirement," Gladys Brown, Yuma International Airport Director said.

The airline is asking passengers to bring their own masks as the airline works to get masks and sanitizers as a supplement.

Younger passengers and those with conditions that prevent one from wearing a face-covering will be exempt from the requirement. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will continue to allow passengers to board with up to 12-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer.

As an extra proactive measure, the Yuma International Airport has stepped up its sanitation efforts throughout the airport.

"American has expanded its level of cleaning of the areas under its control including gate areas, ticket counters, passenger service counters, baggage service offices, and team member rooms," Brown said. "American is also using stanchions to encourage social distancing at gates and ticket counters.”