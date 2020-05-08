Inmates Death Investigated as Homicide at Yuma Prison

The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) has announced the death of one of its inmates in the Arizona State Prison Complex - Yuma.

According to ADCRR, it is being investigated as a potential homicide after two inmates got into an altercation with one-another. Correctional officers and medical personnel attempted live-saving measures to inmate Robert Boyd but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at 7:02 on Thursday.

The 52-year-old inmate was serving a life sentence for two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of attempted robbery and armed robbery, and one count of dangerous drug violations.

A criminal investigation is currently underway in coordination with the medical examiner's office.